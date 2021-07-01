Abstract

Due to the continuous development of the chemical industry as well as the ever-increasing demand for raw materials, trend of maritime transport of chemicals and hazardous substances has significantly increased in recent decades. This growth results in a rising number of accidents involving both types of chemicals-Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNSs) and oily substances. The continuous increasing of number of hazardous substances transported by seas, was a trigger for the competent authorities to focus on the prepare and response to a possible risk of release of such substances. Even though the risk of leakage and spill of hazardous substances is currently on the low level (as a result of the high safety standards), it still does exist. The main objective of this paper is to provide a comprehensive overview of the past accidents involving hazardous substances globally, with a focus on the HNS and oily substances spilled at the sea. The analysis is focused primarily on liquid substances, but also data on the packaged goods with the dangerous properties is involved. Another significant output is represented by recommendations about correct responding to maritime accidents involving chemicals and other dangerous substances.

Language: en