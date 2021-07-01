Abstract

Development of the automotive industry technologies increase the risk of fire in car parks and charging stations. The material used in the interior compartment as well as the volume of fuel in their tanks is highly flammable. There is an intense temperature development with the danger of fuel explosion and the spread of fire to the surroundings, when they burn. The analysis of the conditions, course and also consequences of the fire is the basis of current fire engineering. The paper will analyze the intensity of thermal stress of the load-bearing structures of a multi-storey car park depending on the expected intervention of firefighters in accordance with the legislation requirements in the Slovak Republic and foreign countries in the Europe. In model solution will be analyzed non-combustible and mixed construction units.

Language: en