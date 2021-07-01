Abstract

Transport is one of the essential elements of critical infrastructure. It is necessary to solve the traffic jam problem and threaten life, health, and property. However, there are several places where these problems are. There is required to solve this problem. One of them is in the selected village in the Zlín Region, Czech Republic. There are two problem places where are frequently the accident. This paper aims to introduce this intersection and prepare the optimized. The paper is divided into few parts. Firstly, there will be a literature review in traffic and the implementation into the critical infrastructure. Secondly, there will be introduced the methods which will be used for this research. Next, there will be the central part of the paper - results. The results are suitable for supplementation with the figures. These figures will represent the current state of the traffic in the village and others with the problem places. The second part of the results will describe the optimized traffic situation by using roundabouts.

Language: en