Abstract

Many parameters affect the dynamic behavior of the vehicle and structure interaction, such as weight, damping, stiffness, road irregularities. The number of vehicles on the roads has been increasing in recent decades, as has the speed of these vehicles. This article deals with the analysis of selected statistical characteristics of the vehicle response (records of accelerations at certain characteristic points) depending on the speed of vehicle movement. The response of the Tatra 815 vehicle when driving along an asphalt road is monitored. Probability distribution densities and distribution functions are also monitored.

