Abstract

Electrically propelled cars will play a major role on the streets, not only in the far, but also in the near future. In this work, an overview on the possible risks arising from electric vehicles is given that involves electrical, chemical and thermal hazards. Additionally, an analysis on different scenarios involving damaged electric vehicles, the involved parties, as well as their risk assessment in terms of hazard rating is presented. Furthermore, two scenarios are explained and addressed with more detail. With the derived risks of the battery and with possible crash scenarios presented, the still existing uncertainties for handling damaged electric vehicles are addressed, followed by a discussion on ways to overcome this problem.

