Abstract

Transport has an impact on the daily lives of the population. Currently once more people use daily mode of transport on the roads. It is the increase of participants that creates a higher risk of crisis occurrence in transport. Security has long been one of the most felt human needs, and it is in transport that needs to be given particular attention. Different road systems can be used to increase safety. These include telematics systems. They are an important tool for traffic management and regulation, which ultimately affects safety itself. In the article, we focused on their use with a view to reducing the likelihood of crisis phenomena in transport. We focused on their positive impact in increasing the transport safety and flow. The use of these systems reduces the occurrence of crisis phenomena and, in the event of emerging crisis phenomena, contributes to a more effective solution.

