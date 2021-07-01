Abstract

Every day, emergencies endanger people who are at risk of injury and, in worse cases, death. It is even worse when another person is responsible for the loss of human life. In recent years, we have encountered attacks on places where a large number of people gather, such as concerts, shopping malls, or even Christmas markets. This work focuses on logistics in the process of evacuating the population when finding a booby-trapped explosive system that aims to injure as many people as possible. For better orientation, a model situation is created in the Zlin Malenovice Shopping Center, during which the routes of the IRS to the place of intervention and their dislocation are also outlined. The work aims to point out the model situation of the attack in the Shopping Center Zlín Malenovice and the logistics of the IRS.

Language: en