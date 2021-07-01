|
Citation
|
Gašparíková Z, Leitner B. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 55: 1547-1554.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Crisis situations usually come into our lives unexpectedly without a warning and therefore precise approaches are needed to protect the population as effectively as possible. An integral part of the process of managing any activity is the planning phase. The plan affects the overall quality of the project and its main task is to set the objectives of the activity (project) and the ways leading to their fulfillment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crisis planning; evacuation; network graph; PERT method; transport security evacuation