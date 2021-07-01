SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gašparíková Z, Leitner B. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 55: 1547-1554.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.07.144

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Crisis situations usually come into our lives unexpectedly without a warning and therefore precise approaches are needed to protect the population as effectively as possible. An integral part of the process of managing any activity is the planning phase. The plan affects the overall quality of the project and its main task is to set the objectives of the activity (project) and the ways leading to their fulfillment.

METHODS of operational analysis form the basis for finding the optimal solution to the researched problem. They have a wide practical application in connection with time planning, storage, passenger transport, distribution of products, operation of public service systems and other tasks of an economic nature. The subject of the article is the introduction of a possibility of applying the network analysis method in the process of planning of an evacuation of people. The aim of the article is the application of the PERT method to the processes associated with crisis management and evacuation of the population, the practical use of the software tool MS Project, interpretation of results, and pointing out the possible use of network analysis methods in crisis planning situations.


Language: en

Keywords

crisis planning; evacuation; network graph; PERT method; transport security evacuation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print