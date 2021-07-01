Abstract

Crisis situations usually come into our lives unexpectedly without a warning and therefore precise approaches are needed to protect the population as effectively as possible. An integral part of the process of managing any activity is the planning phase. The plan affects the overall quality of the project and its main task is to set the objectives of the activity (project) and the ways leading to their fulfillment.



METHODS of operational analysis form the basis for finding the optimal solution to the researched problem. They have a wide practical application in connection with time planning, storage, passenger transport, distribution of products, operation of public service systems and other tasks of an economic nature. The subject of the article is the introduction of a possibility of applying the network analysis method in the process of planning of an evacuation of people. The aim of the article is the application of the PERT method to the processes associated with crisis management and evacuation of the population, the practical use of the software tool MS Project, interpretation of results, and pointing out the possible use of network analysis methods in crisis planning situations.

Language: en