Abstract

The traffic accidents between vehicles and vulnerable road users have fatal consequences in the most cases. Despite the development of active and passive vehicle safety and significant progress in the use of autonomous systems, there is still a need to pay increased attention to these accidents. Investigating such accidents is not an easy task and in the most cases and it is a very time-consuming process, both in terms of time and in terms of the technique needed to perform deep investigation and potential verification of the accident scenario. The affordable and technically achievable test system which would be able to perform and reproduce accident scenarios is a kind of solution which will help forensics engineers to understand the physic of accident in more detail.

