Abstract

The article deals with the assessment of the permeable performance of a level intersection. The case study uses the results of our own directional intersection traffic survey, supported by the outputs of the national traffic census and forecasts of traffic development in the given road section. The assessment of the design of the intersection solution is performed alternatively without a motorway section and after its commissioning. The main goal of case study is to analyze the traffic characteristics of the original level of uncontrolled intersection and to assess the proposal of a new transport organization with the intention to increase the safety and fluidity of traffic as the main prerequisite for increasing the resilience of the intersection.

Language: en