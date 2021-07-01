Abstract

The article deals with the analysis of traffic accidents for a certain period in 2020 with a comparison with the year 2019. The basis is the evaluation for the specified period in 2020 for the whole of Slovakia and also for the Žilina region. It further analyzes the main causes of traffic accidents in the period under review. Subsequently, the article contains a time horizon of traffic accidents, analysis of traffic accidents with alcohol, traffic accidents involving pedestrians and non-motorized participants, traffic accidents in tunnels or at railway crossings. Finally, the analysis and the proposal of traffic-engineering measures to positively influence the safety and smoothness of road traffic for the near future is evaluated.

Language: en