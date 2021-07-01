Abstract

The number of traffic accidents is decreasing thanks to measures taken by the government and also by car manufacturers. However, despite the measures, thousands of people die on the roads every year. The most vulnerable group of road users are pedestrians. In this article we will deal with the measures and ways of reducing the occurrence of traffic accidents by pedestrian-vehicle, or at least reducing the consequences of a traffic accident. It is important to point out the development of traffic accidents not only in Slovakia but also in the EU and to point out the possibilities of elimination or improvement in this area. One of the innovative ways to reduce the number of accidents, in general, is automated road vehicles. Technologies and procedures used in automated road vehicles can significantly reduce accidents. For this reason, the basic technological systems are being developed, which contribute to the reduction of the accidents. The hardware and software equipment of automated road vehicles will be described in this article. It is also necessary to focus on the detection of pedestrians by an automated road vehicle, where machine learning and algorithms are used to calculate an estimate the direction of pedestrians and their movement in the traffic.

