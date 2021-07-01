Abstract

The article presents a test stand with a control system and data acquisition for experimental crash tests at low speed. Crash tests are carried out at a low speed of the wheelchair and seat. Measurement and equipment allows to record and determine the displacements of individual parts of the body of the tested object. During the test, a constant speed of 20 km/h was kept. The paper presents test results of volunteers taking into account gender. The results of the conducted research showed that the trajectory of the head movement of female volunteers coincides with that of the male head. The result of these studies is an important argument for the construction of an anthropometric dummy intended for low speed crash tests, as the results can be averaged over the entire population without gender division.

