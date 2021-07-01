Abstract

Nowadays, modelling and simulation are used as tools to support decision-making processes in many areas. This article is focused on a description of possible usage of simulation within solving crisis phenomena in transport, where we focus on the education and training of professionals in different fields. The article consists of two main parts. The first part describes the theoretical approach towards simulation in the context of transport and crisis management. The second part presents possibilities of using simulation for solving crisis phenomena mainly in transport. This article provides concrete examples of the possible and practical uses of live simulation, virtual simulation, and constructive simulation in solving crisis events in transport with focus on a traffic accident.

