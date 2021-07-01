Abstract

The article analyzes the possibilities of using photogrammetric methods in the inspection of the traffic accident scene by the Police. Experts in the field of road transport often carry out ex post inspections of the traffic accident scene using photogrammetric methods and only then use the results of an inspection carried out by the Police. They do this in order to have a more realistic view of the simulation of an accident during its reconstruction. A 3D model of a car accident site can be a rich source of information and a tool for better imagination what the car accident site looked like. The article presents the procedures of how a police officer should proceed when documenting a traffic accident, what tools for documentation they need in order to be able to create a 3D model of the place of a traffic accident from the prepared photo documentation. The article also presents the accuracy and reliability of this method in relation to additional measurements of dimensions and distances.

Language: en