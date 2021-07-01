Abstract

Video surveillance system is a system that has a very important place in the framework of ensuring the required level of safety on the road infrastructure and plays an important role in the management of road networks. At present, video surveillance systems cover relatively large parts of road infrastructure such as motorways, tunnels, bridges, trunk roads, city centers, car parks etc. The aim is to obtain a large amount of data, from which it is possible in case of need to extract specific information, e.g. video recording about traffic situations and traffic composition and useful information about vehicles. It is also possible to work out a very accurate reconstruction of the accidental events by using video recording and higher engineering tools. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to the application of innovative methods in the effective design and planning of location of the camera system and its individual elements. In this paper we focused on the presentation of a method based on the fusion of point clouds obtained by the technology of 3D laser scanning and PC-Crash software tool for the needs of security management. The main aim of this paper is to verify the usability of 3D scanning technology for security practice. Especially the advantages and benefits that this method brings are highlighted.

