Abstract

The contribution deals with the basic principles of operation of EDR technology and the further process of obtaining and using data for the reconstruction of an accident. One of the many devices that leave a digital evidence is the EDR memory module, which is contained in the airbag control unit of a car and which can record and store data from the accident. The CDR system enables to download and decode the stored data from the airbag control module, that experts can use among others for the technical analysis of an accident and objectively reconstruct it. The future of the analysis of traffic accidents will lie in use of the CDR system and the correct evaluation of the technical data obtained from the memory of the airbag unit. Legislative and technical preparations, which are currently taking place in Europe, aim to establish clear rules and requirements for OEM companies to implement Event Data Recorder (EDR) all over. It shows what data should be stored in airbag unit, how long is the section and what frequency must be used for data acquisition. The aim of these preparations is to establish clear rules for passenger car manufacturers (category M1 and all vehicles complying with the requirements), which should enter into force in 2022.



14th International scientific conference on sustainable, modern and safe transport

Language: en