Abstract

The article deals with the evaluation of the initial ignition temperature and the temperature of surfaces of organic upholstery materials using selected initiation sources. The effect of the selected properties of the materials, the size of the contact surface between the initiating source and the combustible material, the layout during the initiation, and the duration of the exposure to the initiation source were monitored. The tests on upholstered furniture materials were carried out using three samples on a polyester base. The samples were chosen based on their prevalence and availability. We monitored their spontaneous flammability using various ignition sources and the size of the burnt-though area (cm). All tests were performed in accordance with applicable technical standards. The evaluation of the impact of the sample (weight) on smoldering time and degradation length was carried out using one-way ANOVA statistical analysis, which confirmed a significant difference between the samples.



14th International scientific conference on sustainable, modern and safe transport

Language: en