Razaeian M. J. Suicide Prev. 2018; 1(1): e2018001.

(Copyright © 2018, Rafsanjan University of Medical Sciences)

I am delighted to write the first editorial for the first issue of the Journal of Suicide Prevention(JSP). It should be remembered that suicidal behavior is amongst one of the most important public health topics all over the world. Worldwide suicide is the 13th leading cause of death. It hasalso been estimated that in 2012 up to 804,000 suicide deaths occurred globally ...

Suicide; Prevention; Research

