Abstract

Seat belt breast deformity can result in significant aesthetic, functional and psychosocial sequelae. Although seat belt breast deformity is well documented, there is a lack of literature describing their reconstructive management. We describe the surgical management of a 63-year-old woman presenting with stage 2b seat belt breast deformity, who underwent scar revision, repositioning of the nipple-areola complex and contralateral breast reduction using Wise-pattern incisions based on superior pedicles. She made an excellent recovery with an improved aesthetic result.

