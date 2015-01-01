SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lafford G, Mulgrew S, Köhler G, Haywood R. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(7): e243065.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2021-243065

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Seat belt breast deformity can result in significant aesthetic, functional and psychosocial sequelae. Although seat belt breast deformity is well documented, there is a lack of literature describing their reconstructive management. We describe the surgical management of a 63-year-old woman presenting with stage 2b seat belt breast deformity, who underwent scar revision, repositioning of the nipple-areola complex and contralateral breast reduction using Wise-pattern incisions based on superior pedicles. She made an excellent recovery with an improved aesthetic result.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; breast surgery; plastic and reconstructive surgery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print