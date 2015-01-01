|
Lafford G, Mulgrew S, Köhler G, Haywood R. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(7): e243065.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
Seat belt breast deformity can result in significant aesthetic, functional and psychosocial sequelae. Although seat belt breast deformity is well documented, there is a lack of literature describing their reconstructive management. We describe the surgical management of a 63-year-old woman presenting with stage 2b seat belt breast deformity, who underwent scar revision, repositioning of the nipple-areola complex and contralateral breast reduction using Wise-pattern incisions based on superior pedicles. She made an excellent recovery with an improved aesthetic result.
trauma; breast surgery; plastic and reconstructive surgery