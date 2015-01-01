Abstract

Traumatic abdominal wall hernia (TAWH) is uncommon, mostly following motor vehicle accidents, fall from height and bullfighting. Bullhorn injury, common in rural areas, presents as either penetrating injuries to the abdomen or blunt injuries leading to internal organs injury. Rarely the bull horn injury may lead to TAWH. We report a 70-year-old female from a rural area who suffered bull horn injury to the abdomen leading to TAWH without penetrating the horn and was managed in the emergency by an open mesh hernioplasty. We suture closed the 10×5 cm size defect and reinforced it with a polypropylene mesh of 15×15 cm in the emergency setting. The patient recovered well without any complications or recurrence and doing well at 1 year of follow-up. Mesh hernioplasty can be considered a feasible and safe option in the emergency repair of traumatic abdominal hernia following bull horn injury.

