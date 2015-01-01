Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is widely acknowledged that childhood adversities (CAs) and recent stress are potential risk factors for adult depression. However, the mechanism(s) by which interactions of CAs with recent stress affect adult depression remain unclear. AIMS: To investigate the predictive association of the interaction among CAs and recent stress with early-adult depression.



METHOD: We conducted an annual survey of all freshmen for the period of 2016-2018 in a Chinese comprehensive university, with a sample size of 23,206. An online questionnaire including standardized self-report instruments was used to assess sociodemographic factors, childhood experiences of left-behind (CELB), and maltreatments (CEMTs) including beating (CEB), neglect (CEN), sexual abuse (CESA), recent stress, and current depression (measured by the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire).



RESULTS: The correlation of Individual CAs and recent stress was significant. In addition to their significant independent/direct incremental effects, all surveyed CAs were associated with increased severity of early-adult depression, and increased frequency of clinically significant depression (CSD), through significant associations with recent stress (mediation effect). History of CEMTs including CEB, CEN, and CESA significantly increased the effects of recent stress on depression (moderation effect).



CONCLUSIONS: Chinese undergraduate students reported frequent history of exposure to CAs, which increased the likelihood of depression in early adulthood, not only directly but also through the increasing the likelihood (mediation effect) and impact (moderation effect) of recent stress on depression. These novel findings may help to extend our understanding of environmental determinants of depression, and to guide further research, clinical practice, and policy in this context.

Language: en