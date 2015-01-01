|
Citation
Bhullar N, Sanford RL, Maple M. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e692363.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
34290633
Abstract
The Continuum of Survivorship proposes a way in which individuals may experience the suicide death of someone known to them along a continuum from being exposed to the death through to long-term bereavement. The present study provides a first empirical testing of the proposed model in an Australian community sample exposed to suicide. Using a Latent Profile Analysis, we tested the suicide exposure risk factors (time since death, frequency of pre-death contact, reported closeness, and perceived impact) to map to the Continuum of Survivorship model.
Language: en
Keywords
psychological distress; impact; closeness; continuum of survivorship; frequency of contact; latent profile analysis; suicide exposure; time since death