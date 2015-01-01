Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify robust and reproducible factors associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) in college students.



METHODS: 356 first-year university students completed a large battery of demographic and clinically-relevant self-report measures during the first semester of college and end-of-year (n = 228). Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) assessed STBs. A machine learning (ML) pipeline using stacking and nested cross-validation examined correlates of SBQ-R scores.



RESULTS: 9.6% of students were identified at significant STBs risk by the SBQ-R. The ML algorithm explained 28.3% of variance (95%CI: 28-28.5%) in baseline SBQ-R scores, with depression severity, social isolation, meaning and purpose in life, and positive affect among the most important factors. There was a significant reduction in STBs at end-of-year with only 1.8% of students identified at significant risk.



CONCLUSION: Analyses replicated known factors associated with STBs during the first semester of college and identified novel, potentially modifiable factors including positive affect and social connectedness.

