Kirlic N, Akeman E, DeVille DC, Yeh HW, Cosgrove KT, McDermott TJ, Touthang J, Clausen A, Paulus MP, Aupperle RL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1947841

OBJECTIVE: To identify robust and reproducible factors associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) in college students.

METHODS: 356 first-year university students completed a large battery of demographic and clinically-relevant self-report measures during the first semester of college and end-of-year (n = 228). Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) assessed STBs. A machine learning (ML) pipeline using stacking and nested cross-validation examined correlates of SBQ-R scores.

RESULTS: 9.6% of students were identified at significant STBs risk by the SBQ-R. The ML algorithm explained 28.3% of variance (95%CI: 28-28.5%) in baseline SBQ-R scores, with depression severity, social isolation, meaning and purpose in life, and positive affect among the most important factors. There was a significant reduction in STBs at end-of-year with only 1.8% of students identified at significant risk.

CONCLUSION: Analyses replicated known factors associated with STBs during the first semester of college and identified novel, potentially modifiable factors including positive affect and social connectedness.


