Stappenbeck CA, Gulati NK, Jaffe AE, Blayney JA, Kaysen D. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: College women with sexual assault histories report greater heavy drinking relative to those without histories of assault. Moreover, individuals with sexual assault histories often have difficulty regulating emotions and tolerating distress, which can lead to a problematic pattern of drinking to cope. Thus, we evaluated the initial efficacy of a web-based alcohol intervention that included strategies to reduce drinking and improve regulatory skills for heavy drinking college women with sexual assault histories.
