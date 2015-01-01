Abstract

Occupant safety remains one of the most challenging and significant design considerations in the automotive and transportation industry. Nevertheless, independently developed active or passive safety systems may lead to unsatisfactory protective performance under the critical driving scenarios. This study aimed to conduct multiobjective optimization of the cooperative controls between autonomous emergency steering (AES) and occupant restraint system (ORS) to explore the potential occupant injury reduction capability as well as mechanisms subjected to a frontal collision. First, a multiple simulation approach comprising PreScan/Simulink, LS-DYNA, Madymo was used to correlate the control parameters of the safety systems and occupant injuries quantitatively. Then the control parameters of AES and ORS were selected as the design variables after sensitivity analysis, and injury responses of the sampling points were extracted by the multiple simulation approach. Surrogate models and multiobjective optimization algorithm were used to determine the optimum design in cooperative controls of AES and ORS maneuvers, from which in-depth effect mechanisms that contributed to the improvement of occupant protection were identified. Compared to the baseline design, the optimum control parameters of AES-ORS integration substantially decreased the occupant injuries of the head, chest and neck, and consequently led to a reduction of 33.02% in the overall injury risk. This study is anticipated to demonstrate a new design approach for the control system, thereby enhancing occupant safety.

Language: en