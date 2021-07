Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study was to investigate the possible effects of smartphone usage in the biomechanical balance system.



METHOD Twenty-five healthy young adults (10 men, 15 women) between the ages of 18 and 25 years without balance problems were included in the study. Sensory organization, adaptation, rhythmic weight shift, and functional limitation tests (unilateral stance, sit to stand, walk across, tandem walk, step quick turn, step up down, forward lunge) have been applied.



RESULTS Significant results were obtained in parameters of sensory organization, tandem walk, walk across, and unilateral stance tests (p <.05).



CONCLUSION The effects of using smartphones on postural control and balance in different circumstances, such as standing and walking, must be comprehensively determined to prevent accident.

Language: en