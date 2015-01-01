|
Citation
|
Sankar A, Panchal P, Goldman DA, Colic L, Villa LM, Kim JA, Lebowitz ER, Carrubba E, Lecza B, Silverman WK, Swartz HA, Blumberg HP. Am. J. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Association for the Advancement of Psychotherapy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Social rhythm irregularities are associated with increased bipolar disorder symptoms and suicide risk. This study was the first to examine the feasibility and acceptability of a 12-week social rhythm therapy (SRT) delivered predominantly via telehealth (three in-person sessions, nine via video teleconferencing) to adolescents and young adults with bipolar disorder. The primary aim was to determine the feasibility and acceptability of SRT delivered predominantly via telehealth. Secondary aims were to explore the intervention's impacts on social rhythm regularity, mood symptoms, and suicide propensity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Psychotherapy; Bipolar and Related Disorders; Telepsychiatry; Young Adults