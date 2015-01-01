Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the lives of children and parents, raising concerns about child maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: We examined the prevalence of abusive parenting behavior during the pandemic of the COVID-19 and its relations with physical, psychological, and social factors and positive parenting behavior. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: An online survey was performed during the COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan. Participants were 5344 parents of children aged 0-17 years.



METHODS: We conducted an anonymous online survey using multiple platforms, including websites of child-related organizations and social networking services (SNS). Multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to identify factors associated with abusive behavior.



RESULTS: One-fifth of parents reported abusive behaviors, whereas over 80% of parents reported positive parenting behaviors (e.g., empathizing with a child). Abusive parenting behaviors were associated with longer screen time (6+ hours per day: OR, 1.44; 95%CI, 1.05-1.98), poor maternal mental health (K6 = 13+: OR, 2.23; 95%CI, 1.71-2.89), and the occurrence of domestic violence (OR, 4.54; 95%CI, 3.47-5.95). Positive parenting behaviors, especially showing empathy, were associated with lower risks of abusive behaviors (OR, 0.51: 95%CI, 0.39-0.66).



CONCLUSIONS: Positive parenting behavior is essential to the prevention of child maltreatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

