Jin S, Shin C, Han C, Kim YK, Lee J, Jeon SW, Lee SH, Ko YH. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2021; 19(3): 537-544.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: The pathology of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with changes in brain structure and function, especially in the amygdala, medial prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, and insula. Survivors of tragic accidents often experience psychological stress and develop post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), regardless of the diagnosis of PTSD. This study aimed to evaluate electroencephalographic changes according to PTSS in victims of a single traumatic event.
Language: en
Post-traumatic stress disorder; Electroencephalography; Insula; Post-traumatic stress symptoms