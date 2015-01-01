Abstract

PURPOSE: To study the various ocular findings in patients with closed head injuries, to find any association with the degree of neurological involvement, and to analyze the treatment outcome after the necessary intervention. SETTING: Tertiary referral hospital in Eastern India.



DESIGN: Prospective observational study.



METHODS: Patients with closed head injuries attending our Outpatient department as well as referred from the Neurosurgery department for ophthalmic evaluation between October 2017 and September 2019 were recruited for the study. All patients meeting the inclusion criteria were examined by an experienced ophthalmologist. The Glasgow coma scale (GCS) was applied to grade the neurological involvement by the neurosurgery team. Ocular findings were recorded and necessary imaging was requested. Appropriate neurosurgery consultations were done in patients with neurological findings. All ocular injuries were managed as per institutional protocol. Descriptive statistics were used for analysis with p< 0.05 taken as statistically significant.



RESULTS: A total of 207 patients (414 eyes) were included in the study. The mean age was 33.82 years, with the prevalence of male patients (82.12%). The most common cause of head injury was RTA (57.01%) followed by assault (11.59%). The majority of patients (53.14%) were classified as having moderate, 46.37% patients with mild, and 0.48% with severe neurological involvement as per GCS scoring. Isolated ocular findings were seen in 70.04% of patients while 29.95% of patients had both neurological and ophthalmic features. Ocular adnexal involvement was observed in 38.6%, anterior segment involvement in 86%, neuro-ophthalmic manifestations in 33.3%, and posterior segment involvement in 38.6% of patients. Ocular signs were resolved over due course of time in 48.8% of patients, completely resolved in 28%, while there was no improvement in 6.28% of patients. The final best-corrected visual acuity of >6/18 was achieved in 51.69% of patients. Statistical significance was observed in the correlation between the GCS scoring and general ocular findings (p= 0.02) as well as a relative afferent pupillary defect (p=0.003). The association between age > 50 years and neuro-ophthalmic features was not found to be statistically significant (p=0.56).



CONCLUSION: Poor visual acuity at presentation, optic canal fractures, the presence of multiple fractures of orbital walls, no improvement in vision within 48 hours of starting intravenous corticosteroids, were indicators of a poor visual prognosis in this study. The GCS, neuro-deficit, and ocular signs contribute significantly to the prediction of outcomes. Prompt treatment and referral can lead to a good resolution of symptoms and signs.

Language: en