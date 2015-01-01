Abstract

Unintentional exposure to nitrite- or nitrate-containing toxic salts is a recognized cause of acquired methemoglobinemia (MetHb). This systemic alteration of the blood can be fatal if not recognized and treated promptly. The intentional ingestion of sodium nitrite (NaNO(2)) or sodium nitrate (NaNO(3)), causing MetHb, is an uncommon and recently identified method of suicide, with the first reported case in the literature occurring in New Zealand in 2010. In this case series we present 28 cases of sudden death of individuals with evidence of MetHb and/or toxic salt ingestion, occurring in the Province of Ontario, Canada, between the years 1980 and 2020, inclusive. Of the 28 deaths in our case series, 25 showed evidence of intentional ingestion of sodium nitrite or sodium nitrate salts. Our year-over-year data demonstrated this is an increasingly used method of suicide in our provincial population, with the majority of cases occurring in the final two years of our study. Postmortem detection of MetHb is typically established via screening techniques such as scene evidence suggesting fatal consumption of a toxic salt in addition to the characteristic grey-purple lividity observed upon the body. The diagnosis can be established via postmortem blood testing demonstrating elevated methemoglobin saturation. Additionally, we have confirmed that postmortem MRI in cases of MetHb demonstrates a T1-bright (hyperintense) signal of the blood; both within intracardiac blood on chest MRIs and postmortem blood samples in tubes.

