Bayram M, Arpat B, Ozkan Y. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: This study explores the effects of employee perception of the management's safety priority, safety rules, and safety training on safety participation and safety behaviour decided by management, as well as the mediating role of safety training on the other four dimensions.
Language: en
safety climate; safety behaviour; safety culture; safety participation; safety priority; safety rules; Safety training