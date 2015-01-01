Abstract

This paper reports the findings from a safety research survey conducted among the employees of a large public sector electrical utility in the state of Kerala, India. Response of 3017 employees was collected by one-to-one interaction using the developed instrument. Personal factors like self-esteem, job stress, personal stress, social supports, and fatigue of the targeted population were measured. Personal safety climate factors of the utility were accessed by modifying the existing safety climate scales. Statistical analysis confirmed the reliability and validity of the factors in the study. A significant path model of personal and safety climate factors was developed. Seven research hypotheses were validated by using statistical analysis. The results of the study highlighted the need for safety participation, safety knowledge, safety training, and interventions to reduce personal issues in the workplace. These findings provide valuable insights to safety professionals for implementing novel methods to ensure workplace safety.

Language: en