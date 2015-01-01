Abstract

PURPOSE: Although motorcycle accidents are a leading cause of limb injury in Uganda, little is known about injury care quality at regional hospitals. This study measured the incidence of clinical adverse events (CAEs) and identified associated treatment barriers surrounding motorcycle-related isolated limb injuries at a regional hospital.



METHODS: A prospective descriptive study was conducted among patients with motorcycle-related isolated limb injuries at a Ugandan regional hospital between September 2017 and February 2018. Patients were surveyed upon admission and monitored throughout their course of treatment. Weight-bearing status and quality of life measures (EQ-5D) were assessed at four and 12 weeks.



RESULTS: One hundred twenty-four participants enrolled. Of the total participants, 12% refused definitive treatment. Among 108 treated patients, six experienced CAEs: four wound infections, one amputation, and one death. At 12 weeks follow-up, the majority of patients had no difficulty with mobility, pain/discomfort, or self-care, but 51% endorsed challenges completing certain daily chores, and 40% of patients could ambulate without an assistive device with restoration of pre-fracture gait. Both longer hospital stays and poorer 12-week functional recovery were seen among patients sustaining open fracture (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Treatment of isolated limb injuries at a Ugandan Regional Hospital was associated with minimal short-term CAEs. However, patients with more severe injuries may be at risk for delayed post-operative recovery. Future studies measuring long-term functional outcomes should be performed to better understand and optimize injury care in this population.

