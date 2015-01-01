SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liang Y, Lai FTT, Kwan JLY, Chan W, Yeoh EK. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/japa.2021-0070

unavailable

Multimorbidity is associated with increased depression risks. Little research examines how physical exercise moderates this association. From an existing cohort of community-dwelling older adults in Hong Kong recruited in 2001-2003, the authors included participants who were successfully interviewed after 14 years (2015-2017). Geriatric depressive symptoms were used as the primary outcome and measured by the 15-item Geriatric Depression Scale, while multimorbidity was operationalized using a list of 19 conditions. Subscores of the Physical Activity Scale for the Elderly measuring light, moderate, and strenuous sport/recreational activities were included as moderators. In total, 1,056 participants were included, of whom 50.7% were multimorbid. Multimorbidity was associated with 12% more geriatric depressive symptoms, but strenuous physical activities were associated with a smaller risk elevation only among multimorbid patients (adjusted relative risk = 0.99, 95% confidence interval [0.98, 0.99]; p =.001). In conclusion, strenuous sport and recreational activities may attenuate the association between multimorbidity and geriatric depressive symptoms.


mental health; exercise; comorbidity

