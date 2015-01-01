SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fukuda M, Nabeta M, Uzu H, Takasu O. J. Am. Coll. Emerg. Physicians Open 2021; 2(4): e12514.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/emp2.12514

34296209

CASE PRESENTATION

We report the case of an 83-year-old male who choked while eating and was transferred to an emergency department in a state of cardiac arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was successfully performed immediately after removing the foreign body obstructing the airway under direct vision. However, because of insufficient dilation of the right thorax during ventilation after tracheal intubation along with reduced respiratory sounds, a computed tomography (CT) imaging test was performed. Carrying out assisted ventilation using an endotracheal tube restricted the respiratory expansion of the right thorax and diminished the breath sounds on the same side.

Foreign body airway obstruction. Figures 1 and 2 present the chest CT images of the patient. The foreign body obstructing the airway was a rice cake called mochi. Mochi is a traditional Japanese rice cake made by steaming and kneading glutinous rice (Figure 3), which can easily adhere to the pharynx and trachea, making it a common cause of choking among older adults in Japan....


Language: en
