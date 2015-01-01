Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Neurosurgeons working in the vicinity of tribal areas face traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases due to bear maul which is on the rise in Chhattisgarh. Most of the literature is focused on the management of maxillofacial injuries. This study intends to describe the challenges in management and outcomes of TBI due to bear maul.



MATERIALS AND METHODS A retrospective review was conducted from May 2018 to April 2020. The patients without TBI were excluded. The variables studied were age, gender, timing and mode of conflict, Glasgow coma scale (GCS) at arrival, injury spectrum, hospital stay, the modified Rankin score (MRS), mini mental status examination (MMSE), and surgical site infections (SSI).



RESULTS Twenty-eight patients were eligible for analysis. The mean age of presentation was 40.67 ± 13.99 years. There were 23 males (82.15%). Most common time of attack was during dawn ( n = 11, 39.28%) followed by dusk ( n = 9, 32.14%) and day ( n = 8, 28.57%) time. Provoked conflicts were seen in 64.28%. The mean preoperative GCS was 11.07 ± 3.54 and hospital stay was 18.71 ± 9.51 days. Skull fractures were found in 24/28 (85.71%). The mean MRS was 1.67 ± 1.38 at a mean follow-up of 14.53 ± 6.59 months. Favorable outcome (MRS ≤ 2) was seen in 64.28% of patients. The mean MMSE score was 22.28 ± 5.36. Eight patients developed SSI (28.57%).



CONCLUSION Outcomes of TBI due to bear maul depend on preoperative GCS. There are higher incidences of skull fractures and SSI. Humans need to avoid infiltration in wildlife territory to reduce the number of conflicts.

Language: en