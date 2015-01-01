Abstract

Understanding the pathology of psychiatric disorders is challenging due to their complexity and multifactorial origin. However, development of high-throughput technologies has allowed for better insight into their molecular signatures. Advancement of sequencing methodologies have made it possible to study not only the protein-coding but also the noncoding genome. It is now clear that besides the genetic component, different epigenetic mechanisms play major roles in the onset and development of psychiatric disorders. Among them, examining the role of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) is a relatively new field. Here, we present an overview of what is currently known about the involvement of lncRNAs in schizophrenia, major depressive and bipolar disorders, as well as suicide. The diagnosis of psychiatric disorders mainly relies on clinical evaluation without using measurable biomarkers. In this regard, lncRNA may open new opportunities for development of molecular tests. However, so far only a small set of known lncRNAs have been characterized at molecular level, which means they have a long way to go before clinical implementation. Understanding how changes in lncRNAs affect the appearance and development of psychiatric disorders may lead to a more classified and objective diagnostic system, but also open up new therapeutic targets for these patients.

Language: en