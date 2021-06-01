|
Tucker RP, Cramer RJ, Langhinrichsen-Rohling J, Rodriguez-Cue R, Rasmussen S, Oakey-Frost N, Franks CM, Cunningham CCA. Sleep Med. 2021; 85: 94-104.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: A clear link between insomnia concerns and suicidal ideation has been shown in a variety of populations. These investigations failed to use a theoretical lens in understanding this relationship. Research within the veteran population has demonstrated that feelings of thwarted belongingness (TB), but not perceived burdensomeness (PB), mediate the insomnia and suicidal ideation relationship. Using two high risk samples, the present investigation replicated and extended this line of inquiry to include interpersonal hopelessness about TB, a key component of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide.
Suicide; Suicidal ideation; Military; Insomnia; Hopelessness; Interpersonal theory