SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tucker RP, Cramer RJ, Langhinrichsen-Rohling J, Rodriguez-Cue R, Rasmussen S, Oakey-Frost N, Franks CM, Cunningham CCA. Sleep Med. 2021; 85: 94-104.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.sleep.2021.06.032

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: A clear link between insomnia concerns and suicidal ideation has been shown in a variety of populations. These investigations failed to use a theoretical lens in understanding this relationship. Research within the veteran population has demonstrated that feelings of thwarted belongingness (TB), but not perceived burdensomeness (PB), mediate the insomnia and suicidal ideation relationship. Using two high risk samples, the present investigation replicated and extended this line of inquiry to include interpersonal hopelessness about TB, a key component of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide.

METHODS/RESULTS/CONCLUSIONS: Using medical record review and survey data, study 1 replicated the finding that TB is a stronger explanatory factor of the insomnia to suicidal ideation/suicide risk relationship in a sample of N = 200 treatment-seeking active-duty personnel. Study 2 found that insomnia symptoms had an indirect effect on suicidal ideation through TB and PB but not interpersonal hopelessness in a sample of N = 151 college students with a history of suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors. TB was the only mediator of the insomnia-suicide attempt likelihood link and insomnia to clinically significant suicide risk screening status. Limitations include cross-sectional design of both studies and the lack of formal diagnoses of insomnia. Implications and future research directions are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Suicidal ideation; Military; Insomnia; Hopelessness; Interpersonal theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print