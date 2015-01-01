|
Gyedu A, Stewart BT, Otupiri E, Mehta K, Donkor P, Mock C. BMJ Open 2021; 11(7): e039243.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVE: We aimed to describe the incidence of childhood household injuries and prevalence of modifiable household risk factors in rural Ghana to inform prevention initiatives. SETTING: 357 randomly selected households in rural Ghana. PARTICIPANTS: Caregivers of children aged <5 years. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Childhood injuries that occurred within 6 months and 200 metres of the home that resulted in missed school/work, hospitalisation and/or death. Sampling weights were applied, injuries were described and multilevel regression was used to identify risk factors.
epidemiology; preventive medicine; accident & emergency medicine; non-accidental injury