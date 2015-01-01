Abstract

Academic evidence on the health of urban refugees and asylum seekers (URAS) in Thailand is extremely sparse, especially for neglected problems such as mental health disorders. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of anxiety and depression and factors associated with these problems among URAS in Bangkok. A cross-sectional study was conducted in 2019. The URAS were randomly selected from the roster of the Bangkok Refugee Centre (BRC). A self-administered questionnaire was used and 180 samples were recruited. Descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression were used for the analysis. We found a prevalence of 70.0% for anxiety and 39.5% for depression. Compared to Southeast Asia and China, URAS from other regions were 3.4 times (95% CI 1.5-7.5, p < 0.05) and 4.0 times (95% CI 1.1-14.0, p < 0.05) more likely to experience anxiety and depression, respectively. URAS with chronic co-morbidities (OR = 3.4, 95% CI 1.2-9.4, p < 0.05) and being divorced or widowed (OR = 11.1, 95% CI 2.1-57.2, p < 0.05) faced greater odds of depression than those without co-morbidities and being single. Related health authorities should play a proactive role in providing mental healthcare services for URAS, with greater consideration for those of certain nationalities and with chronic diseases.

