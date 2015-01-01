Abstract

BACKGROUND: Longitudinal studies of drinking behavior have reported inconsistent changes in drinking behavior as people age. Thus, this study aims to characterize the changes in drinking behavior among Korean adults and to reveal differences in their demographics, depression, and suicidal thoughts.



METHODS: This study used the Korea Welfare Panel Study data over nine years (2009 to 2017), analyzing a total of 7506 participants. Growth mixture modeling was applied to classify patterns of change in drinking in these participants. The χ(2) test and analysis of variance were used to analyze the differences in demographics, depression, and suicidal thoughts according to patterns of change in drinking.



RESULTS: Changes in drinking among Korean adults were categorized into four types: "high-risk retention", "medium-risk to high-risk", "high-risk to low-risk", and "low-risk retention". Gender, age, education, marital status, living arrangement, living area, and depression differed among these groups.



CONCLUSION: We identified four types of changes in adult drinking behavior in South Korea, which varied in their demographics and depression levels. These results suggest that tailoring interventions to the type of behavioral changes might be more useful than batch interventions.

