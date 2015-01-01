|
Regehr C, Enosh G, Bosk E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(14): e7671.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
Mental health professionals are frequently presented with situations in which they must assess the risk that a client will cause harm to themselves or others. Troublingly, however, predictions of risk are remarkably inaccurate even when made by those who are highly skilled and highly trained. Consequently, many jurisdictions have moved to impose standardized decision-making tools aimed at improving outcomes. Using a decision-making ecology framework, this conceptual paper presents research on professional decision-making in situations of risk, using qualitative, survey, and experimental designs conducted in three countries.
child welfare; mental health; risk assessment; social worker; decision-making