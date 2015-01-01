Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression and anxiety are prevalent among women with uterine fibroids (UF). The rate of mental health diagnoses in women with UF has not been studied.



METHODS: Women aged 18-50 years with diagnosed UF were identified in the Optum Clinformatics commercial insurance claims database (OptumInsight, Eden Prairie, Minnesota) from 1 May 2000 to 31 March 2020 (n=313 754) and were matched 1:2 on age and calendar time to women without (n=627 539). Cox proportional hazards models estimated HRs and 95% CIs between UF and diagnosed depression, anxiety and self-directed violence, adjusting for demographics and comorbidities. Among women with diagnosed UF, the association between hysterectomy and mental health outcomes was estimated.



RESULTS: After adjusting for confounders, women with diagnosed UF had a higher rate of depression (HR: 1.12; 95% CI 1.10 to 1.13), anxiety (HR: 1.12; 95% CI 1.10 to 1.13) and self-directed violence (HR: 1.46; 95% CI 1.29 to 1.64) than women without. Among women with pain symptoms and heavy menstrual bleeding, the HR comparing women with diagnosed UF to women without was 1.21 (95% CI 1.18 to 1.25) for depression, 1.18 (95% CI 1.15 to 1.21) for anxiety and 1.68 (95% CI 1.35 to 2.09) for self-directed violence. Among women with diagnosed UF, the HR comparing women who underwent a hysterectomy to women who did not was 1.22 (95% CI 1.17 to 1.27) for depression, 1.13 (95% CI 1.09 to 1.17) for anxiety and 1.86 (95% CI 1.39 to 2.49) for self-directed violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Rates of depression, anxiety and self-directed violence were higher among women with diagnosed UF, particularly among those who experienced pain symptoms or who underwent hysterectomy.

