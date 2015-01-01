Abstract

Smart city networks involve many applications that impose specific Quality of Service (QoS) requirements, thus representing a challenging scenario for network management. Solutions aiming to guarantee QoS support have not been deployed in large-scale networks. Traffic classification is a mechanism used to manage different aspects, including QoS requirements. However, conventional traffic classification methods, such as the port-based method, are inefficient because of their inability to handle dynamic port allocation and encryption. Traffic classification using machine learning has gained research interest as an alternative method to achieve high performance. In fact, machine learning embeds intelligence into network functions, thus improving network management. In this study, we apply machine learning algorithms to predict network traffic classification. We apply four supervised learning algorithms: support vector machine, random forest, k-nearest neighbors, and decision tree. We also apply a port-based method of traffic classification based on applications' popular assigned port numbers. Then, we compare the results of this method to those obtained from the machine learning algorithms. The evaluation results indicate that the decision tree algorithm provides the highest average accuracy among the evaluated algorithms, at 99.18%. Moreover, network traffic classification using machine learning provides more accurate results and higher performance than the port-based method.

