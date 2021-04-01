Abstract

Visual hallucinations (VHs) are extremely rare in snakebites. We report a case of Russell's viper bite in an otherwise healthy 55-y-old woman who presented to a hospital in south India with established clinical features of systemic and local envenomation, including coagulation failure, without any neurologic manifestations on admission. She reported simple VH on the third day, which abruptly stopped on the fifth day without any specific medications. Clinical, laboratory, imaging, and electrophysiological studies did not reveal any neuropsychiatric disorders. Including this case, only 5 cases of VH are documented in the literature, 2 following cobra and viper bites and 1 after a sea snake bite. Two cases were reported from Australia and 1 each from the United States, Iran, and India.

