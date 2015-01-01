Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity is associated with somatization, including physical symptom burden and health anxiety. Attachment theory offers a developmental framework to understand adult somatization, as attachment phenomena are theoretically and empirically related to physiological regulation, affect regulation, and childhood adversity, all of which are relevant to somatization.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to identify the pathways by which childhood adversity and attachment insecurity influence physical symptom burden and health anxiety in adults. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Three hundred and fifty-one family medicine patients from a teaching hospital in Toronto, Canada.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey study was conducted to assess adverse childhood experiences, attachment insecurity, health anxiety and physical symptom severity in primary care patients. Path Analysis using structural equation modeling (AMOS V.26, IBM, 2019) was used to test the model in which childhood adversity, attachment anxiety, attachment avoidance, symptom severity interact to influence health anxiety.



RESULTS: The majority of the participants were white (66%), had completed post-secondary education (68%), and reported themselves to be in very good to excellent health (62%). Childhood adversity, attachment anxiety, attachment avoidance, health anxiety and symptom severity are all significantly correlated (ranges of r(s) = 0.29 to 0.63). Childhood adversity has a significant indirect effect on health anxiety with attachment anxiety and symptom severity as serial mediators (β(indirect) = 0.237, p = .001 and β(direct) = 0.065, p = .244).



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, this model extends our understanding of the processes underlying adult somatization.



FINDINGS support that childhood adversity and attachment anxiety are predictors of symptom severity and health anxiety.

