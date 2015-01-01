|
Adélaïde L, Chanel O, Pascal M. Eur. J. Health Econ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Scarcity of data on the health impacts and associated economic costs of heat waves may limit the will to invest in adaptation measures. We assessed the economic impact associated with mortality, morbidity, and loss of well-being during heat waves in France between 2015 and 2019.
Mortality; Climate change; Economic assessment; Extreme heat; Heat-related illness