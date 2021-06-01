|
Kuhls DA, Campbell BT, Thomas A, Michaels H, Bulger EM, Stewart RM. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Firearm-related injuries and deaths continue to be a significant public health burden in the United States. The purpose of this study is to describe the results of a survey of U.S. members of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) on their practices, attitudes, and beliefs regarding firearms and firearm policies. The survey was designed to gain a representative understanding of the views of all U.S. ACS members to help inform ACS positions related to firearm injury prevention. STUDY DESIGN: A professional survey firm was engaged to facilitate the design of the survey and to support a web-based platform. Data collection through an anonymous survey began in July of 2018, with the survey closing in September 2018. Survey data were weighted, and analyses included descriptive and bivariate statistics.
injury prevention; survey; Firearm injury; surgeon